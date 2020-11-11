Sen. Rick Scott To Release Ad In Georgia Targeting Schumer

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott is set to release an ad Thursday criticizing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for saying Democrats will “change America” if they regain a majority in the Senate.

Scott plays a clip in the advertisement of Schumer saying: “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America,” referring to the two Georgia Senate runoff races, which will decide which party controls the Senate. Scott heavily criticizes Schumer for saying he wants to change the country, saying Democrats want to cut funding for police, get rid of employer-based health insurance, and more.

“That’s Democrat leader Chuck Schumer. You heard him. They plan to take Georiga so they can change America. Their change? Reduce funding for police, eliminate employer-based health insurance, pack the supreme court, chip away at our religious freedom and gun rights,” Scott says in the ad. “Georgia, don’t let these radicals change America.”

WATCH:

The Daily Caller contacted Scott about the ad. He mentioned the importance for Republicans to keep the Senate majority for the party. The ad comes one day after Scott was elected to lead the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) during the Republican leadership elections. (RELATED: McConnell, Schumer Reelected To Lead Their Parties In The Senate)

“It’s vitally important that we keep Georgia red and protect the Republican majority. Chuck Schumer has already admitted their goal: take Georgia so they can change America. We know what that means. Packing the court, Green New Deal, Medicare for All, reducing funding for the police,” Scott told the Daily Caller. “We can’t let that happen and I’m going to fight every day to make sure Senator Loeffler and Senator Perdue have big wins in January.”

The ad will be running statewide for a week, starting Thursday. Scott’s office tells the Daily Caller it was a significant six-figure ad buy.

Schumer’s office did not immediately respond to the Caller when asked about Scott’s ad.