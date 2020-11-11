Ring Doorbell Issues Recall After Finding The Device Can Catch Fire, Receiving More Than 20 Complaints

Ring doorbell recalled 350,000 units of their product after receiving 23 reports that the doorbell caught fire.

#Recall: The battery on @Ring Video Doorbells (2nd Gen) can overheat if punctured during install; Fire and burn risks. Contact Ring for new instructions or go to their app. CONTACT: 800-656-1918, https://t.co/tBX5FNZK30. Full notice: https://t.co/ELGBtMkRmN — Ring (@ring) November 10, 2020

“The video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards”, US Consumer Product Safety Commission states.

There were reports of property damage and at least eight people suffered from burns, according to NBC. (RELATED: Somebody’s Watching: Hackers Breach Ring Home Security Cameras)

The company plans to remedy the issue by providing new instructions, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Ring has contacted customers who purchased the 2nd generation doorbell to ensure that they follow the updated installation instructions, according to Business Insider.

Ring doorbells feature a security camera that allows homeowners to monitor their front door and home interior from an app. The video doorbells cost $100 and began selling on Amazon and Ring’s website beginning in June of 2020. Consumers can check the Ring website to see if their doorbell is part of the recall, according to NBC.