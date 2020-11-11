Save Over 60% Off This Retro Gaming Console That Comes With Over 600+ Classic Video Games

While visiting the past may seem unproductive at times, there’s nothing wrong with indulging in a little nostalgia every once in a while. In fact, letting yourself re-experience things you loved as a kid can actually boost your mood and help you take on the day — it’s science, people!

If you could use a little something to take the edge off your daily tasks and responsibilities, perhaps a little retro gaming could do your body good. All you have to do is plug in this Retro TV Game Console into your TV and in seconds, you’ll be enjoying your favorite childhood games, like Super Mario Bros, Contra, Bomberman, Adventure, and so much more.

Jam-packed with over 600 classic games, you’ll never get bored with this thing — and thanks to its two accompanying controllers and multi-game capabilities, the entire family can get in on the fun. Plus, unlike the old-school controllers you remember, these guys were built with your hands’ comfort in mind. And as if all that weren’t enough, the console even includes two hardwired joysticks for high-intensity thrills.

Pass the bagel bites, plug in the Retro TV Game Console, and take a walk down memory lane, right from the comfort of your own couch. And lucky for you, this awesome gaming gear is a whopping 60% off its regular price, making it just $35.95!

