Tim Tebow Refused To Call A Play While On The Jets Because It Contained The Word ‘Sh*t’

Tim Tebow apparently refused to call a play with the New York Jets because it included a bad word.

During an appearance on BroBible’s “Endless Hustle Podcast,” former Jets center Nick Mangold talked about how the team had a play called “Y Oh Sh*t Screen.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The problem? Tebow, who played for the Jets for a single season back in 2012, wouldn’t call the play because it included a curse word. Watch Mangold explain how the situation unfolded below.

This is literally the most classic Tim Tebow story that I’ve ever heard. The dude is on an NFL roster trying to cling to life in the league, and he’s out here not calling plays because “sh*t” is in the play’s title.

This story doesn’t surprise me even a little, and I’m not sure what that says about me or Tebow.

Maybe, just maybe, Tebow’s NFL career might have gone a shade smoother if he had just been open to going with the flow.

It’s one word. While I respect Tebow’s convictions and beliefs, if you can’t call the plays in the huddle, then you have no shot at sticking around in the NFL.

It’s just the nature of the beast.

The good news for Tebow is that he’s now a baseball player, and he doesn’t have to worry at all about calling plays.

Let us know what you think in the comments about Tebow’s refusal to say “sh*t” in the huddle.