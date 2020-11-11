Trump Makes First Formal Public Appearance Since Media Called Election For Joe Biden

President Donald Trump made his first formal public appearance since the media overwhelmingly declared he lost the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday, marking Veterans Day with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, saluting for several minutes outdoors despite the rainy Washington weather. The event was Trump’s first formal public outing since Thursday, when he falsely claimed to have won the presidential election.

WATCH: President Trump and VP Pence participate in a #VeteransDay wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier pic.twitter.com/3CoeV0RlIG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 11, 2020

In the rain, Pres Trump and VP Pence salute, as Taps is sounded at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/2dVFJRtcDa — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 11, 2020

The Associated Press, Fox News and numerous other outlets called the election for Biden on Saturday as the president was on a golf outing in Virginia. Numerous world leaders, including U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have already congratulated Biden on becoming president-elect. (RELATED: We Spent Election Night Inside Trump’s White House Extravaganza — Here’s What It Was Like)

Trump is pointing to the newly announced recount in Georgia as well as his campaign’s numerous legal challenges as potentially changing the result of the election.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a statement Saturday. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

The Trump campaign has yet to provide solid evidence that voter fraud swayed the result of the election in any state.