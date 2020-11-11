FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Promised Not To Declare Victory Until Election Is ‘Independently Certified’

President-elect Joe Biden told Fox News anchor Chris Wallace during the first presidential debate that he would not declare victory until the election is certified.

Fox News host Sean Hannity played the flashback clip of Biden responding to a question from Wallace in September during Wednesday night’s “Hannity.”

“Will you pledge not to declare victory until the election is independently certified?” Wallace asked.

WATCH:

“Yes, and here’s the deal, we’re going to count the ballots as you pointed out, some of these ballots in some states can’t even be opened until election day,” Biden told Wallace. “And if there’s thousands of ballots, it’s going to take time to do it. Once the winner is declared after all of the ballots are counted, all of the votes are counted, that will be the end of it. That will be the end of it. And if it’s me, in fact, fine. If it’s not me, I’ll support the outcome.”

The Associated Press and Fox News called the race for Biden on Saturday. Trump has so far refused to concede and his attorneys have filed lawsuits in several states alleging voting irregularities. Biden, meanwhile, has declared victory and currently gives press conferences under a banner that reads “Office of the President Elect.” (RELATED: Senator-Elect Tuberville: With Biden As President, GOP Is ‘Playing For Freedom’ Against ‘Socialists’ And ‘Communists’)

“What happened to that Joe? What’s the rush?” Hannity asked after playing the flashback segment. “He barely left his basement at all over the last six months, I think he could wait a few more weeks.”