‘West Wing’ Star Richard Schiff Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“West Wing” actor Richard Schiff revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Schiff admitted his results on his personal Twitter account Tuesday.

“On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19,” Schiff revealed on Twitter. “This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here.”

His wife Sheila Kelley also talked about her COVID-19 diagnosis on her own Twitter.

“We are hanging in there,” she added. “Spiraling love from one to the other. That and deep slow long breaths.”

Actor Hugh Grant also recently opened up about his coronavirus symptoms during an interview with Stephen Colbert. (RELATED: Hugh Grant Says His ‘Eyeballs Felt About 3 Sizes Too Big’ After Getting Coronavirus)

“It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat,” Grant told Colbert, as previously reported.

“It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really,” he added. “Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this … a feeling as though an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone.”