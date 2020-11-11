You Betcha Releases Hilarious ‘Road Trips: Kid Vs Dad’ Video

You Betcha recently dropped a new video, and this one is outstanding.

The popular entertainment company released “Road Trips: Kid vs Dad,” and I can 100% promise that you don’t want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the latest hilarious video from You Betcha below.

I seriously don’t understand how these videos are so wildly accurate. No matter what the subject matter is, You Betcha just hammers the nail right on the head.

This video more or less sums up every single road trip that I’ve ever been on. It’s a constant back and forth in the car.

After about the first hour on the road, things get old really fast and everyone’s patience becomes razor thin.

Also, for those of you who have never watched You Betcha’s content, I truly can’t recommend it enough. I discovered it during the early days of quarantine, and I’ve been hooked ever since.

Everything they post is absolutely hysterical.

While you’re here, I suggest you do yourself a favor and check out a few more of their great videos below. Enjoy!