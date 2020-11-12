Chance The Rapper Puts Together Playlist He Will ‘Play For The Aliens’ To Get ‘Them To Understand Music And Humanity’

Chance the Rapper definitely got everyone’s attention when he tweeted what he called his list of songs he will “play for the aliens” to help them understand “humanity.”

“As you asked, I compiled the list of songs I will play for the aliens to get them to understand music and humanity,” the 27-year-old rapper, born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, tweeted to his millions of followers, along with the 22-song list. The comments were noted by Billboard magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Chance The Rapper Has Spent A Grand Total Of $30,000 On Postmates Delivery Since 2015)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper)

The “Juice” hitmaker then included a lengthy series of tweets sharing this music for his alien playlist, starting with Michael Jackson’s 1973 track “Music and Me.” (RELATED: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Release New Song, All Proceeds Will Go Towards First Responders)

According to the report:

Other tracks by the late King of Pop that made Chance the Rapper’s cut include 1995’s “You Are Not Alone” (from greatest hits HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book 1), Dangerous-era single “Heal the World” and 1975’s “Dear Michael.”

Check out some of them he picked!

Remember The Time — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020

Heal The World — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020

Music & Me — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020

It all comes in light of the “Same Drugs” hitmaker‘s recent collaboration with fellow pop star Justin Bieber for a song titled, “Holy.” It debuted in the number three spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list upon its release.