Chicago Mayor Tells People To ‘Cancel Traditional Thanksgiving Plans’ After Celebrating Biden Victory In Large Crowd

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that people should cancel their Thanksgiving plans because of the coronavirus pandemic, but was seen celebrating with a large crowd of people after former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidential election.

Lightfoot announced Thursday that a stay-at-home order for Chicago would go into effect Monday.

Under the stay-at-home advisory, Chicagoans are supposed to remain home except for essential reasons, stop allowing guests into their homes, even if they are family, avoid travel that is non-essential, and “cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans,” Lightfoot said on Twitter. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Issues New Stay-At-Home Advisory Amid Virus Surge)

– Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

“All Chicago residents are advised to stay at home in response to rising COVID-19 cases,” the stay-at-home advisory reads. “Residents should only leave home to attend work, school or to meet essential needs.”

Critics of the lockdown restrictions pointed out that Lightfoot was seen gathering with a large crowd of people to celebrate Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

She posted a video Nov. 7 that showed her speaking to a large crowd of people who were gathered closely together with little social distancing. “This is a great day for our country,” the mayor tells them. “We get to take our democracy back.” While most people in the crowd were wearing masks, Lightfoot appeared to have pulled hers down over her chin as she spoke into a large megaphone.

This is a great day for our city and our country. We are taking our democracy back. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/OAZQPd1r4y — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) November 8, 2020

Lightfoot also received criticism in August for celebrating crowds of hundreds of people gathering in the street to protest while criticizing others who had gathered at a beach.

The mayor posted a photo August 8 of a group of people gathered on a beach. “It’s called a pandemic, people,” Lightfoot said. “This reckless behavior on Montrose Beach is what will cause us to shut down the parks and lakefront. Don’t make us take steps backwards.”

It’s called a pandemic, people. This reckless behavior on Montrose Beach is what will cause us to shut down the parks and lakefront. Don’t make us take steps backwards. pic.twitter.com/FHxeYfH7Wf — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 8, 2020

Lightfoot said in July that she supported people gathering in crowds to protest for Black Lives Matter.

“Hundreds took to the streets yesterday to express their First Amendment right to protest,” she said. “I unequivocally support and will always fight for the rights of individuals to peacefully protest on any issue.”