Corey Lewandowski: Even If Trump Concedes, He Isn’t Going Away For A Long Time

Corey Lewandowski, a senior advisor to the Trump 2020 campaign, joined the Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee to talk about what President Donald Trump will do if or when he voluntarily hands the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden.

“We have a number of different paths that we feel confident that President Trump can still get reelected. If at the end of the day we have determined that the path no longer exists, and Joe Biden is ultimately determined to be the 46th president of the United States, I think Donald Trump is going to take a long, hard look about continuing to remain very, very, involved in Republican party politics,” Lewandowski told the Caller. “And I don’t think if he walks out of that White House on January 20 that it will be the last you see of Donald Trump.”

Lewandowski also discussed January’s run-off election in Georgia.

“Of course President Trump is going to support Sen. Loeffler and Sen. Perdue,” Lewandowski continued. “I’ve spoken to the president about it. It is going to be imperative that we — we meaning the Republicans — continue to maintain control of the majority in the U.S. Senate.”

Lewandowski also discussed how Fox News covered the election and more.

