REPORT: Corey Lewandowski Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Latest Trump World COVID Case

Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the most recent in a long string of COVID-19 cases within President Donald Trump’s administration, the New York Times reported Thursday.

Lewandowski reportedly tested positive for the disease Wednesday, eight days after attending the White House Election Day party. He joins the president, first lady Melania Trump, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien in having contracted the virus. (RELATED: Corey Lewandowski Provides A Behind-The-Scenes Account Of His Congressional Testimony In New Book)

NEW – Corey Lewandowski, Trump adviser who’s been working on efforts to bring lawsuits alleging illegal election activity in specific states, tested positive for COVID yesterday per a person briefed. Lewandowski had been in Philly for days and believes he contracted it there. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 12, 2020

He was at the White House election night party, but tested positive eight days later. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 12, 2020

Lewandowski has been engaged for the past week in assisting the Trump campaign’s legal efforts to secure recounts in states across the country. The Associated Press, Fox News, and numerous other outlets have called the presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden, but Trump is pointing to legal challenges and the newly announced recount in Georgia as evidence he could still win. Trump and his campaign have also made unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

Lewandowski sat down for a remote interview with the Daily Caller, where he argued that even if Trump loses the election, he will stay relevant in Republican politics for a long time.

“We have a number of different paths that we feel confident that President Trump can still get reelected. If at the end of the day we have determined that the path no longer exists, and Joe Biden is ultimately determined to be the 46th president of the United States, I think Donald Trump is going to take a long, hard look about continuing to remain very, very, involved in Republican party politics,” Lewandowski told the Caller. “And I don’t think if he walks out of that White House on January 20 that it will be the last you see of Donald Trump.”