Ukraine President Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus, Official Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was hospitalized after testing positive this week for COVID-19, a presidential official said Thursday, Reuters reported.

Zelensky can’t have visitors, but is working in Feofaniya Clinic located in Kyiv, Politico reported, citing Ukrainian Pravda. Zelensky announced in a tweet on Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. (RELATED: Ukraine’s President Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“He first went home, but decided to move to Feofania (hospital). To accurately isolate and not expose anyone,” a presidential spokeswoman told Reuters.

“There are better conditions for patients. Nothing serious,” the spokeswoman said, referring to Zelensky’s health, Reuters reported.

The Ukrainian president said Monday on Telegram that he had a fever, Politico reported.

“I have 37.5 [degrees Celsius], and I wish everyone 36.6!” Zelensky said, Politico reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine was hospitalized after he contracted the coronavirus this week, a presidential official said on Thursday. Follow our updates on the pandemic. https://t.co/P1S0feG9UY — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) November 12, 2020

There are no lucky people for whom #COVID19 does not pose a threat. Despite all the quarantine measures, I received a positive test. I feel good & take a lot of vitamins. Promise to isolate myself, but keep working. I will overcome COVID19 as most people do. It’s gonna be fine! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 9, 2020

Three officials were reported to have been infected, including the Ukrainian president’s top aide and both the finance and defense ministers, Reuters reported. Zelensky’s cabinet voted Wednesday to implement weekend lockdowns in an effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s head of office, was hospitalized for COVID-19 along with Zelensky at the same hospital, Yermak’s advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said, Interfax-Ukraine reported. Parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov said he tested positive as well this week, Politico reported, citing a Facebook post.

The Ukrainian president’s wife was infected in June and hospitalized for many weeks, according to another Politico report.

