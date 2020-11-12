Cybersecurity And Infrastructure Security Agency Calls 2020 Election ‘Most Secure In American History’

A group of top cyber security officials said in a statement Thursday that the Nov. 3 election “was the most secure in American history.”

The committee, which was composed of members from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and elections officials, countered President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud. The Associated Press and Fox News have called the race for Joe Biden. Trump has yet to concede the election to Biden, amid several lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign and ongoing state recounts.

“Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result,” the statement read.

“When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience,” the statement read. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

The CISA statement also said that despite the “many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections,” they have the “utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections.”

The news comes as a senior cyber security official resigned Thursday, according to Reuters. CISA assistant director Bryan Ware reportedly resigned per a White House request, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, CISA director Christopher Krebs reportedly told associates he expects to be fired by the White House.

Trump previously fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who reportedly planned to resigned despite election results, Esper’s chief of staff and a top Pentagon policy official Mark Tomb. (RELATED: Senior Cyber Security Official Resigns Amid Wave Of Defense Department Departures)