Denzel Washington, Family ‘Safe’ After Fire Department Investigates Smoke In Home

Actor Denzel Washington and his family are “safe” after the fire department showed up to the Beverly Crest mansion due to reports of smoke.

The family was safely evacuated from the home Wednesday night and no flames were found, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

#BREAKING: Fire crews responded tonight to the Beverly Crest home of actor Denzel Washington https://t.co/Ef6pjD5UCs pic.twitter.com/VIwVDmnBLV — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 12, 2020

“There is no fire and everyone is OK and safe,” a representative for Washington confirmed to Fox News.

A smoke investigation was completed after evacuating the family members from the household, a report by the Los Angeles Police Department said, according to Fox News. It is not clear if Washington was at home at the time of the smoke investigation. (RELATED: Denzel Washington’s Latest Movie Looks Incredible)

Fire officials claimed there was no active fire at the time of arrival, but smoke was coming from “one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced” in a published update. There were no injuries reported at the time.

I’m thankful this isn’t any worse than it was. This whole situation could have ended terribly, but I’m glad it was just smoke and I hope there is no damage to the home.

We could have lost one of America’s Hollywood gems. Hollywood without Washington? It would just be trash.