Eric Church Wins Entertainer Of The Year At The CMA Awards

Eric Church took home the biggest award of the night Wednesday at the CMA Awards.

The legendary country music singer was named the Entertainer of the Year after another incredible year in country music. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was Church’s first time taking home the award.

There’s no doubt at all that Eric Church is an absolute superstar. All the man does is make hits, and he has a gigantic fanbase.

While he might not be my favorite singer on the planet, I certainly listen to a ton of his music.

I’ve also heard from multiple people that his concerts are absolutely out of this world. Once this coronavirus pandemic finally goes away, I’m absolutely checking one out.

After all, how can you pass on seeing the entertainer of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Church (@ericchurchmusic) on Sep 16, 2020 at 7:39pm PDT

If you’re not a fan of Church’s music, I suggest giving it a shot. I think you might like what you find. The man is an entertaining singer, and he’s now won the most prestigious award at the CMAs.