Tucker Carlson Reviews Latest Obama Memoir: ‘Barack Obama Is a Genius; You Are A Racist’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson Thursday delivered a review of former President Barack Obama’s latest memoir, “A Promised Land,” saying the book’s message is: “Barack Obama is a genius; you are a racist.”

“Here are the cliff notes. Barack Obama is a genius; you are a racist. Remember that? It was the theme of Obama’s entire presidency. He doesn’t seem to have learned a lot since then.” (RELATED: Report: Barack Obama Still Hasn’t Finished Memoir, Unlike Wife Michelle Who ‘Had a Ghostwriter’)

“This show can report conclusively tonight the former president Barack Obama does not have a self-esteem problem,” Carlson quipped.

“Obama is still in his 50’s and he’s already written his second autobiography. The new one drops next week with a thud.”

“Here is Barack Obama’s explanation for why [President] Donald Trump won in 2016, quote: ‘For millions of Americans spooked by a black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.’”

“So Trump won because you’re a racist. That’s his explanation.”

The Fox News host said Obama was responsible for “the death of the middle class” and said that this wage-earning group became “a minority in this country for the first time under Obama.” Critics of the former president have noted the low economic growth that persisted during his presidential tenure.

The stock market did triple in value under his national leadership and Obama took credit in 2018 for the booming economy that existed under Trump before the coronavirus pandemic lockdown spurred unemployment.

Carlson said the Obama Administration as one that “accelerated the worst income inequality in our history” and that presided over the growth of drug addiction and overdoses across rural America. (RELATED: Obama Reportedly Wants To Beat Wife’s Book Sales)