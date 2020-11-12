Gavin Newsom Calls Mitch McConnell An ‘Invertebrate,’ Compares Him To ‘Slugs, Snails, Octopuses’

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell an “invertebrate” in a Thursday tweet.

“Invertebrate [in-vur-tuh-brit, -breyt]: an animal lacking a backbone,” Newsom tweeted. “Ranging from well known animals such as jellyfish, corals, slugs, snails, octopuses, and Mitch McConnell.” (RELATED: ‘Used My Parents Loss For A Photo Opportunity:’ Kamala Harris And California Governor Accused Of Trespassing In Damaged Home)

Newsom criticized the McConnell for declining to answer a question about whether or not President-elect Joe Biden — who has been projected to win the 2020 presidential election — should be privy to classified intelligence briefings as part of his transition.

So far, Biden has not been given access to those briefings. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has said that he would not work with the former vice president’s transition team until a clear winner had been recognized by the General Services Administration.

New story: Biden not getting intel reports because Trump officials deny he won https://t.co/m3hBe9jUWf with @mikememoli — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 10, 2020

Biden has faced an uphill battle with regard to many of the standard steps a transition team must take, even arranging calls with foreign leaders on his own instead of with the aid of the State Department.

Several key Republicans — including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley — have called for Biden to be allowed access to the daily intelligence briefings. Rubio cited reports that mistakes made during former President George W. Bush’s transition in 2000 may have contributed to a failure to stop the 9/11 terrorist attacks.