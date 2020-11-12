Lindsey Graham To Donate $1 Million To Help Loeffler, Perdue In Georgia Senate Races

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham will donate $1 million to Republican Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in a state where both candidates are in runoff elections that will decide who has the majority in the Senate.

In a Thursday interview with Fox & Friends, Graham announced he would give $1 million from his campaign to help in the GA Senate races to help them from the “tsunami of liberal money” that Graham says is headed to Georgia. Graham also shared why he believes it is so important for Republicans to win these two runoff elections.

“I’m going to donate a million dollars to [Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue] from my campaign to make sure they have the resources to combat a tsunami of liberal money about to sink Georgia,” Graham said. “I’ve got two million donors. I’m going to ask my donors to help Georgia and I want to encourage every other Republican, just don’t go to Georgia, give to Georgia,” he added.

“What we’re trying to do is stop the most radical agenda in the history of American politics from being enacted and Georgia stands in the way of socialism for America,” Graham continued.

It is likely that a number of Republican Senators will all chip in to help the two candidates win their runoff races in January. Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was the first GOP senator to campaign for Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia, speaking at a campaign event for the two Senate candidates in Cobb County, Georgia, where attendees packed inside to hear the Republican senators speak. (RELATED: Sen. Lindsey Graham Says He’s Donating $500,000 To Trump Legal Fund, Claims Philadelphia Ballot Counting Is ‘Crooked As A Snake’)

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott released an ad throughout the state of GA on Thursday criticizing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for saying Democrats will “change America” if they regain a majority in the Senate. (RELATED: Sen. Rick Scott To Release Ad In Georgia Targeting Schumer)

Graham recently said he would pledge $500,000 to President Donald Trump’s legal fund to fight ballot counting in the 2020 presidential election.

Loeffler is running against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in her runoff. Perdue faces a rematch against his own Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff.