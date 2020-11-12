The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Twitter account “doesn’t exist” on the social networking site as of Thursday afternoon.

The account (@ICEgov) does not appear to have been suspended, since Twitter places disclaimers on accounts suspended for violating the “Twitter Rules.” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was active on the account as of Wednesday, according to Google archive.

Twitter spokesperson Elizabeth Busby told the Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday afternoon that the social media company would respond to the DCNF’s request for comment at a later time.

ICE’s Twitter account (@ICEgov) appears to have disappeared. pic.twitter.com/rnLQon56xR — Matt Ford (@fordm) November 12, 2020

ICE Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director, Tony H. Pham, tagged the account in a tweet at around 10:30 Thursday morning. (RELATED: Twitter Locks Lincoln Project Account Over Tweet Doxxing Trump Lawyers)

“Last month, @NYCMayor sent me a letter addressing allegations that @ICEgov officers were posing as NYPD to make immigration arrests. Ironically, it was the other way around. Read more,” Pham said.

Last month, @NYCMayor sent me a letter addressing allegations that @ICEgov officers were posing as NYPD to make immigration arrests. Ironically, it was the other way around. Read more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V2PnSzuJHk — ICE Director (@DirectorICEgov) November 12, 2020

Neither ICE or the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

