‘Disgusting Failure’: Sasse Slams DOJ Investigation Into Epstein’s Sweetheart Deal

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse slammed the Department of Justice’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s sweetheart plea deal, calling it a “disgusting failure.”

“Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn’t ‘poor judgment’ — it is a disgusting failure,” Sasse said Thursday. “Americans ought to be enraged. Jeffrey Epstein should be rotting behind bars today, but the Justice Department failed Epstein’s victims at every turn.”(RELATED: Jail Psychologists Monitoring Ghislaine Maxwell For Several Hours A Day, Lawyers Say)

“The DOJ’s crooked deal with Epstein effectively shut down investigations into his child sex trafficking ring and protected his co-conspirators in other states,” Sasse continued. “Justice has not been served. The full report needs to be released to the public. OPR might have finished its report, but we have an obligation to make sure this never happens again.”

Despite evidence of Epstein’s underage sex trafficking, the Justice Department determined that former U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta merely showed “poor judgement” by allowing Epstein to only spend one year in prison, according to a press release from Sasse’s office. The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Acosta resigned from his position in the Trump administration as labor secretary in 2019 amidst scrutiny over how he handled the Epstein case, according to the New York Daily News. (RELATED: Epstein Accuser Says She Gave FBI The Infamous Prince Andrew Photo In 2011)

The senator’s announcement comes as the DOJ and FBI present Epstein victims with the results of the DOJ review of how Acosta handled the 2007 and 2008 Epstein cases, according to the New York Daily News. Epstein died of apparent suicide in a New York City federal jail in 2019 at the age of 66.

His longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been accused of involvement in Epstein’s crimes against young women, was arrested by the FBI in July.

