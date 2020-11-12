Alex Trebek’s Widow, Jean, Thanks Fans For Their ‘Compassionate Messages’ And Generosity Following His Death

Alex Trebek’s widow, Jean Trebek, posted a throwback wedding picture of the two on Instagram and thanked fans for all their support following his death.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity,” the late host “Jeopardy!” host‘s wife shared. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

“Your expressions have truly touched our hearts,” she added. “Thank you so very, very much. Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek.”(RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

The comments came just days after news surfaced the famed game show host had lost his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer Sunday. He was 80 years old.

Alex and Jean tied the knot in 1990 and were parents to their son Matthew and daughter Emily. He was previously married to Elaine Callei from 1974 to 1981.

As previously reported, Alex shared the news of his cancer diagnosis in March 2019 and continuously kept fans up to date with how his battle was going.

In a recent piece for “Guideposts” Jean opened up about how “every day” is a gift for them.

“No matter how resilient you are, cancer has a way of making you feel truly vulnerable,” Trebek’s wife shared. “Alex and I needed each other more than ever. I wondered then how long we had. More than a year and a half later, we’re still at it, every day a gift.”

“With each passing day, I have found so much to be grateful for,” he added. “Alex’s work. Our kids, our friends, a sunset, a flower blooming in our garden. This didn’t have to be a death sentence. It could be a life sentence. A constant reminder of how precious life is. The smallest things that I once took for granted now carry more meaning.”