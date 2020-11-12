Politics

DACA, Deportations And Travel Bans — Biden’s Immigration Plan Is A Reported Total Overhaul Of The Trump Administration’s Reforms

TOPSHOT - (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 4, 2020 shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. - President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States Tuesday -- and a long night of waiting for results in key battlegrounds on the cards. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS,MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President-elect Joe Biden reportedly plans to totally overhaul the immigration reforms put in place by President Donald Trump over the past four years.

Multiple Biden advisors told CBS that the new administration will quickyl move to reestablish protections outlined in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, rollback the Trump administration’s travel restrictions on several predominantly Muslim countries, expand yearly refugee admittance to 125,000 and place a temporary 100-day freeze on all deportations. (RELATED: Trump Signs Another Executive Order Restricting H1B Visa Opportunities)

The deportation freeze would, according to one of CBS’ sources, allow the administration to rewrite deportation guidelines, which could include a narrowing of arrests of illegal immigrants that do not have warrants for violent crimes and an ending of the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” program.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 22: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the last debate between the two candidates before the election on November 3. (Photo by Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images)

“All that stuff was done administratively through the [president’s] executive authority, and so a new executive can basically reject those and start from scratch,” one of CBS’ sources stated.

One policy area that might survive a Biden purge is Trump’s coronavirus-specific immigration reforms. The president had signed a series of executive orders throughout the spring, summer and fall that severely limit visa issuances in an effort to curb unemployment caused by pandemic mitigation practices.

CBS’ report comes as Biden is ramping up his transition process. He named Ron Klain, a longtime advisor and former President Barack Obama’s “ebola czar,” his White House chief of staff Wednesday night and allegedly plans to name the rest of his cabinet around Thanksgiving.