Joe Burrow Says He Was Too Scared To Watch ‘Harry Potter’ Or ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Growing Up

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t a fan of “Harry Potter.”

In a video posted by Ben Baby, Burrow revealed that he was too scared growing up to watch “Harry Potter” or the “Lord of the Rings” saga. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him explain how he preferred “Spongebob” over those all-time hits.

Here’s Joe Burrow talking about his aversion to scary things and why he watched Spongebob over Harry Potter as a kid. pic.twitter.com/CQMbfAZygR — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 11, 2020

Below is a live look at my reaction to this revelation from Burrow.

I like Joe Burrow and I used to think he had a very bright future in the NFL. I’m not sure I still feel that way.

Hell, I’m not sure I’d even want him on my squad after finding out he didn’t watch “Harry Potter” or “Lord of the Rings” growing up.

We’re talking about classic books and movies. Both series are outstanding, and Burrow didn’t have the courage to watch either of them!

If that’s not a red flag, then I don’t know what is. I’m really sorry about this, but he just needs to be cut.

If you don’t have the stomach for “Harry Potter,” then you simply don’t have the stomach to win Super Bowls. Again, I think Burrow is a great guy and he has a ton of potential.

However, some red flags just can’t be ignored and that’s where we’re now at.

Cut him immediately, Cincy!