Keep Your Jewelry Clean And Bacteria Free With The Kathy Ireland GemSpa

While flu season comes around every year, amid the current worldwide health pandemic, it seems like germs are lurking everywhere! While you may be washing your hands and social distancing, nasty bacteria can be lurking in not-so-obvious places, like your jewelry.

Sure, sporting accessories these days is a definite health risk — but with the right germ-fighting cleaning methods, your favorite watches, rings, and bracelets can finally see the light of day again. As it turns out, disinfecting your favorite pieces is as simple as popping them into the dishwasher with the Kathy Ireland GemSpa!

This state-of-the-art jewelry cleaner rids your rings, bracelets, earrings, and more of 99.9% of hazardous germs and bacteria just as thoroughly as any jewelry store would. Simply place your pieces in the surgical-grade stainless steel case, where they’ll all stay safely secured, apply the provided anti-bacterial hydrogel, and pop it onto the top or bottom rack of your dishwasher!

The Kathy Ireland GemSpa harnesses the power of your dishwasher to disinfect your jewelry without ever letting any dish detergent in. And once you take them out, you’ll have gorgeous, shining jewels without having to worry about them housing dangerous germs.

Check out the awesome reviews people are leaving about the Kathy Ireland GemSpa online!

“I love, love, love this GemSpa, so easy to use, the results are fabulous, I will recommend this to anyone who asks about my sparkly jewelry.” – Sandra1946

“This is great. Saves time and jewelry come out beautifully. Easy to use and is nice to know how clean and sanitized your jewelry is.” – Kadusa

” love watching my jewelry come back to life and regaining that special sparkle, and I also love knowing that I have just eliminated all the scary viruses and bacteria that it was probably harboring.” – Abbie

Ready to embrace germ-free jewelry? Get the Kathy Ireland GemSpa for an extra 15% off when you use the coupon code SAVE15NOV at check-out, making it just $46.74!

Price subject to change.

