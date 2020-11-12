Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Most Embarrassing Moment From The 2020 CMA Awards

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini revealed her new most embarrassing award show moment.

Ballerini apparently had an embarrassing moment in front of country legend Miranda Lambert at Wednesday night’s Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The “Hole In The Bottle” singer tweeted about the moment on her Twitter account.

people often ask for my most embarrassing story, and I have a new one. while sipping some wine last night after the CMAs, somehow the glass shattered IN MY MOUTH, cutting my lip, all in front of Miranda Lambert. 2020 keeping me humble y’all. ????????????????‍♀️ — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 12, 2020

(RELATED: The CMA Awards Peak With An Average Of 7.379 Million Viewers On ABC)

Lip, fine. Ego, shattered like the glass. ???????? https://t.co/SNhvD71s8G — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 12, 2020

When asked if she is okay, Ballerini responded, "Lip, fine. Ego, shattered like the glass."

This wouldn’t be terribly embarrassing if it had happened in front of anyone other than Lambert. The “The House That Built Me” singer is one of the biggest names in country music. Ballerini is famous, but she’s not on Lambert’s level.

I can only imagine how mortified I would have been in that moment.

However, now Lambert has a story to remember her by and hopefully they were able to bond over this moment. At least, that’s what I would have wanted to come from this moment.

Ballerini did look absolutely amazing all night.