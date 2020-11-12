Kodak Black Gives Away More Than 1,000 Turkeys In Florida To Families For Thanksgiving

Kodak Black dropped $15,000 to buy more than 1,000 frozen turkeys for families in Florida just in time for Thanksgiving.

The 23-year-old incarcerated rapper, born Dieuson Octave, surprised families in Pompano Beach with free frozen turkeys, the superstar’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, shared with TMZ in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Delivers Turkeys To Families For Thanksgiving)

Kodak Black spends $15K to send over 1K Thanksgiving turkeys to a community center in his Florida hometown https://t.co/LYkKEF9d8u — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 12, 2020

In a video that surfaced on Twitter, we see team members helping the rapper with the distribution of the hundreds of birds at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center on Wednesday, per the outlet. RELATED: Celebrities React To Nipsey Hussle Being Shot And Killed)

The clip showed a line of cars pulling up to get their free turkeys who were safely placed in recipient’s trunks due to the pandemic, along with a bag of chips and sodas.

Incarcerated Rapper Kodak Black gifts 1,000 turkeys to Families in Florida just in time for Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/Vj4zgY781Z — MVP (@mvp242) November 12, 2020

The Thanksgiving goodness was handed out while the “Wake Up In The Sky” hitmaker remains behind bars in Illinois at USP Thomson where he is serving a 46-month sentence for a weapons charge, per the Daily Mail.

The rapper was originally sent to USP Big Sandy in Kentucky to serve out his time, but claimed he was being “tortured” and was then transferred.