Lane Kiffin Suggests Teams Are Canceling Games They Don’t Want To Play

Oct 17, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansa won 33-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin thinks some teams might be ducking out of games they don’t want to play.

The SEC has had four games scheduled for Saturday get canceled because of coronavirus, and Kiffin thinks more might be going on than meets the eye. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Specifically, he seemed to suggest teams might be cooking their books in order to not play games they might lose.

“I guess injuries are counting in those numbers that people can get out of playing. I don’t know. Maybe some people don’t want to play. Maybe their season’s not going good. So who knows,” Kiffin explained when discussing the recent cancelations, according to the Clarion Ledger.

 

Before you all laugh or mock Kiffin for sounding a shade conspiratorial, I actually had this exact conversation yesterday with two different people. In fact, I literally wrote about the exact thing Kiffin is talking about in October.

Teams have to have a minimum number of players in order to play, and if they think they’re going to be mauled, why wouldn’t they cook their books with contact tracing and injuries?

In fact, @RedditCFB laid out a scenario Wednesday where Indiana could cancel against Ohio State to increase their chances of winning the B1G.

Clearly, this is an idea that is being discussed a lot.

Here’s the thing with Kiffin’s thinking and with my own entertainment of the idea, it’s going to be impossible to prove whether or not teams are purposefully ducking out on games.

That means it’ll always just be speculation.

Let us know in the comments if you think teams will lie and cook the books to avoid games. I’m interested to see how many of you might be on my wavelength.