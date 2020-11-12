Larry David Comforted His Daughter During Her Breakup With Pete Davidson By Referencing The Holocaust

Larry David had an interesting strategy for comforting his daughter during her split from Pete Davidson.

According to a profile of Cazzie David in the Los Angeles Times, she didn't handle the breakup with Davidson well at all a couple years ago.

At one point, she was “screaming in agony” in bed. What did the comedy legend do? He told her, “Cazzie, come on. Your ancestors survived the Holocaust.”

I don’t care who you are, you have to admit that’s simply an incredible line to use on anyone struggling with a breakup.

Oh, you’re really sad right now because Pete Davidson doesn’t want to talk to you? That’s unfortunate, but it’s not anything compared to what your ancestors went through!

This is such a Larry David story that I believe it 100% without any hesitation. I can absolutely see him saying this to his daughter.

Hell, I could see him saying this to just about anyone. How do you even respond to your father comforting you by referencing the Holocaust?

Maybe it’s not even correct to call it comforting. He’s more or less telling her that she doesn’t have real problems.

Either way, Larry David continues to prove that he’s on another level with every story that comes out about him. This one is right near the top of the list.