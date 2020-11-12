REPORT: Man Killed Two-Year-Old After He Was Interrupted Watching Porn

A UK stepdad allegedly beat a two-year-old child to death after he was interrupted watching porn.

Martin Currie, 36, was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to spend at least a minimum of 22 years behind bars, according to a report published Thursday by the Doncaster Free Press and cited by the New York Post.

Currie, apparently triggered by a “fit of temper,” allegedly killed Keigan O’Brien after he was interrupted watching porn. After the toddler died, Currie was accused of contacting his drug dealer instead of calling for help.

O’Brien’s mother didn’t call for help either after discovering her child had died, according to reports. Help was reportedly not called for two hours. (RELATED: Father Charged After Being Accused Of Raping, Killing 10-Month-Old Daughter)

The child reportedly died from a brain bleed and blood splatter was found on the walls of the home, according to Yorkshire Live.

O’Brien died right before his second birthday, according to prosecutor Jill Brookes.

“He was killed in his own home — the place where he should have been safest from harm,” Brookes told the court, according to the outlet. “The desperately sad and shocking outcome of this case is that Keigan’s life ended before it had barely begun.”

O’Brien had suffered previous injuries including a broken spine, broken ribs and a broken arm, the Doncaster Free Press reported.