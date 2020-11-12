New Mexico’s Football Team Moves To Las Vegas During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The New Mexico Lobos have moved to Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Nicole Auerbach, the state of New Mexico won’t allow the Lobos to host home games, and that’s required them to pull up their roots and move. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Where have they gone? Sin City, my friends! That’s right. The Lobos just up and left Albuquerque and headed to Las Vegas.

The state of New Mexico wouldn’t let the Lobos play. So, they packed up their weight room and their team and relocated to Las Vegas. Inside the program’s last-ditch effort to save its football season — by living and playing all fall on the road: https://t.co/D6L808UERv pic.twitter.com/08Fw9wedaM — Nicole Auerbach ???? (@NicoleAuerbach) November 11, 2020

I love the move. If New Mexico won’t let the Lobos play football, then they should absolutely leave the state.

I understand that governments have to do what they think is best. We all get it. There is a pandemic consuming the globe and sports at the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNM Lobo Football (@unmlobofb) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:12pm PST

At the same time, colleges around the country have moved mountains to make sure the college football season happens.

If New Mexico won’t help the Lobos get on the field, then the MWC team has to get the hell out and go elsewhere.

That’s exactly what they did, and I couldn’t be more supportive of the decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNM Lobo Football (@unmlobofb) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:56pm PST

Drastic times call for drastic measures. When things settle, the Lobos can return. Until then, they will be locked and loaded in Sin City.

H/T: Barstool Sports