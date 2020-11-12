Nick Mangold Tells Hilarious Story About Flying To Las Vegas For A Photoshoot With Sofia Vergara

Retired New York Jets center Nick Mangold had a very underwhelming experience for a photoshoot involving Sofia Vergara.

During an interview with the BroBible's "Endless Hustle Podcast," Mangold told a story about being invited to Las Vegas for a photoshoot with Vergara.

As any man would, he jumped at the opportunity. After all, who the hell would say no to the chance to meet Vergara and do a photoshoot with her?

There was just one major problem. When Mangold arrived in Vegas for the shoot, he was informed that Vergara would just be photoshopped in once the photos were taken.

She wasn’t actually there!

You can listen to him recount the hilarious story below.

I can’t think of too many things that would be more disappointing in life than going all the way to Vegas thinking you’re going to meet Sofia Vergara, and then being informed that she’d just be photoshopped in.

If that’s not a punch to the gut, then I really don’t know what is. I mean, we’re talking about Sofia Vergara!

At least Mangold seemed to be a good sport about the whole thing. I’m not sure I would have handled it well at all.

Props to him for keeping his cool during a wildly disappointing situation.