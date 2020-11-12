Nick Saban Discusses Family Gathers, Says ‘No One Knows Where Uncle Tommy Has Been’

Alabama football coach Nick Saban was in prime form Wednesday when discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

With Halloween causing major problems in the SEC and Thanksgiving right around the corner, the SEC has major concerns about keeping players away from other people. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia at Missouri has been postponed due to COVID-19. The following SEC games will not be played this weekend:

???? #1 Alabama vs LSU

???? #5 Texas A&M vs Tennessee

???? #12 Georgia at Missouri

???? #24 Auburn vs Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/8fG6vuspnN — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 11, 2020

Well, Saban, whose game against LSU has already been called off, seems very aware of how everyone trusts their family, but you can’t exactly account for where they’ve all been.

According to Cecil Hurt, Saban was discussing players seeing family members this past weekend and told the media Wednesday, “Everyone trusts their family. I trust my family. But no one knows where Uncle Tommy has been.”

Saban on players going home last weekend: “Everyone trusts their family. I trust my family. But no one knows where Uncle Tommy has been.” — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 11, 2020

I told my dad this quote last night and before I could even tell him who said it, he immediately said it was Nick Saban.

You can sometimes just tell when a quote is coming from Saban. I wish I had a video of this comment. I’m sure Saban looked annoyed as all hell and just shrugged his shoulders.

We all know there’s nothing better than when Saban gets cooking with some great comments at a press conference.

He’s also 100% correct when it comes to being around your family. I might take some heat for what I’m about to say, but it needs to be said.

It’s very foolish for a college football player to attend a family gathering of 50+ people at the moment. These guys are getting tested all the time and they have to sit no matter what if they test positive.

Do you really trust your third cousin when they tell you that they’ve been responsible with quarantining? I’m not sure that’s a risk I’m willing to take.

Let us know in the comments whether or not you agree with Saban’s assessment of the situation.