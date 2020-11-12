Purdue Will Wear Special Throwback Uniforms Against Northwestern

Purdue will be rocking some slick uniforms this Saturday against Northwestern.

The Boilermakers announced Wednesday night that they'll be wearing throwback uniforms to honor their 2000 Big 10 championship squad.

You can check out the announcement video below.

???? SATURDAY’S BATTLE ARMOR. ???? Turning back the clock 20 years in celebration of the 2000 Big Ten Championship team. Gameday threads presented by @CintasCorp. pic.twitter.com/gbsEtvFJSX — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 12, 2020

It’s always a bit crazy to me when I think about how Purdue was a really good B1G team at some point in my life.

No offense to the Boilermakers out there reading this, but we all know Purdue is more or less a glorified practice for the power players at this point.

For those of you who don’t know, the 2000 Purdue squad was led by quarterback Drew Brees. I think it’s safe to say he turned out to be a solid NFL player.

Now, the current players will rock threads to honor the greatest Purdue team in the past few decades. I love the move.

College football is all about traditions and remembering the past. That’s exactly what the Boilermakers will do Saturday against Northwestern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purdue Football (@boilerfootball) on Nov 11, 2020 at 3:14pm PST

You can catch the game at 5:00 EST on BTN!