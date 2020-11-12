REPORT: Authorities Arrest Suspected Serial Robber Wanted For 6 Separate Burglaries

Authorities arrested a serial bank robber in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Fox 13 News reported.

The Unified Police Department, working with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, arrested the suspect, Conrad Andrew Trujillo, for allegedly conducting six bank robberies, according to Fox 13 News. The alleged crimes in question reportedly took place between Oct. 2 and Nov. 7.

Authorities reportedly used a search warrant to access Trujillo’s room at the Ramada Inn located at 2455 South State St. in Salt Lake City. Police seized cash and firearms in the suspect’s room, and took his vehicle, according to the local outlet. (RELATED: Jon Jones Stops Attempted Robbery, Chases A Man Away From His House At Gunpoint)

Police put Conrad into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a federal hold. He’s being formally charged with bank robbery.

The following are the banks in Utah and dates the robberies took place, according to authorities: