REPORT: Indiana Students Suspended For Celebrating Beating Penn State, More Suspensions Might Follow After The Michigan Game

Indiana students are reportedly being punished for partying in celebration of the football team’s success.

According to Indiana Daily Student, the university has suspended students “for attending large gatherings following IU football games in violation of IU’s public health policy and student code during the” coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the huge wins over Penn State and Michigan, students partied in the streets, which is 100% understandable.

However, university leadership is furious and suspended students for their conduct following the Penn State win. It’s not known right now whether or not students who celebrated the Michigan win will also be suspended, but it’s an option on the table, according to the same report.

This is simply an absurd decision from IU leadership, and they should be embarrassed. It’s absurdly stupid to expect college students to remain in their basements, especially after two historic wins for the Hoosiers.

You know what college students like to do? They like to party. You know when they really like to party? After monster football wins.

Seeing as how the Hoosiers haven’t been any good in the past several decades, you can hardly blame students for being incredibly excited to watch Indiana get back-to-back huge wins.

I would love to know if there were any pro-Joe Biden celebrations in Bloomington. Oh wait, that only took a quick Google search to find out that there were celebrations after the election! How many of those students were suspended?

I’m going to go ahead and reasonably assume none.

This is shameful, and the IU leadership should be humiliated by their cowardly actions.