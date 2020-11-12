REPORT: Extremely Rare Purple-Pink Diamond Sells For Nearly $27 Million

A purple-pink diamond found in Russia sold for $26.6 million Wednesday, according to Reuters.

An anonymous telephone bidder purchased the diamond that has been called “The Spirit of the Rose”.

The diamond was named after a ballet performed by Vaslav Nijinsky and Ballets Russes in 1911, Reuters reports.

Mined in July 2017 by Russian diamond producer Alrosa, the diamond reportedly came from the largest pink crystal found in Russia. (RELATED: ‘I Honestly Teared Up’: Man Reportedly Finds 9-Carat Diamond In Crater Of Diamonds State Parks)

Benoit Repellin, the jewelry expert leading the sale, said the diamond set a record for a diamond graded fancy vivid purple-pink, according to Reuters.

Repellin indicated that the diamond weighed 14.83 carats, reportedly making it the largest pink diamond of the same color grading to be auctioned.

“The lucky buyer could well profit from prices soaring for pink diamonds in the coming years thanks to increased rarity,” said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds, according to Reuters.

Recently, top-quality pink diamonds have been regarded as an asset class by the mega-rich, Reuters reports.

The auction was organized in part by Sotheby’s.