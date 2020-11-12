REPORT: ‘The Mandalorian’ Is The Most Popular Show On Disney+

“The Mandalorian” is reportedly the most popular show on Disney+.

According to a study from JustWatch, the hit “Star Wars” show is the most popular Disney+ production, and it makes up 28% of the overall popularity share. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Season two of “The Mandalorian” started a couple weeks ago, and it’s already off to a very hot start.

Is anyone surprised that “The Mandalorian” is dominating for Disney+? I’m not at all. Outside of some old movies, the “Star Wars” show about a Mandalorian and Baby Yoda is the only thing I watch on the streaming service.

While I can’t say for sure, I have a feeling that a lot of people are very similar to me.

For those of you who haven’t seen “The Mandalorian” yet, it’s well worth the price of Disney+ just by itself.

It’s arguably the greatest “Star Wars” story that we’ve seen in years. It’s fun, full of action and there are plenty of awesome characters.

It’s the closest we’ve ever come to the original four movies.

It’s an outstanding show, and I can’t recommend it enough. Episode three of season two comes out Friday, and it’s the perfect time to jump in!