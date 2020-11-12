If Republicans maintain their Senate majority, they would retain control over the confirmation process for members of President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet. Biden has said he’d be the one of the “most progressive presidents in American history,” so this political balance — and specifically the Georgia Senate runoff races which are now key to preserving it — has become the focus of national attention.
Here’s Why The Georgia Senate Runoffs Hold The Key To Tempering A Progressive Biden Administration
Bradley Devlin Reporter
