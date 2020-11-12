Samuel L. Jackson Says ‘F**K. John Voight’ After Actor Suggests Election Results ‘Greatest Fight Since The Civil War’

Samuel L. Jackson said “F**k. John Voight” after the actor suggested the election results were the “greatest fight since the civil war.”

“First, you gotta stop looking at this insanity!!” the the 71-year-old actor tweeted to his millions of followers in response to Voight’s video comparing the fight over the results of the election to the “battle of righteousness versus Satan.” The comments were noted by Uproxx in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Samuel L. Jackson Tells His Fan ‘F**k You’ After He Said This About Him)

First, you gotta stop looking at this insanity!! The Civil War was about Slavery so pay attention to the symbolism. Lastly FUCK. John Voight!!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 11, 2020

“The Civil War was about Slavery so pay attention to the symbolism,” the “Pulp Fiction” star added. “Lastly FUCK. John Voight!!!” (RELATED: The NSFW Trailer For ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Dropped And It’s Quite A Ride)

In the nearly two-minute long video, Voight said he’s “disgusted with this lie that [Joe] Biden has been chosen” as the next leader of this country, per the Hill. (RELATED: Jon Voight: We Must ‘Stand With President Trump For His Next Win’)

He went on to explain that there will “be a price to pay” for those who are trying to “deceive” the American public.

“This is now our greatest fight since the Civil War,” the “National Treasure” star explained. “The battle of righteousness versus Satan, because these leftists are evil, corrupt and they want to take down this nation.”

“We must fight this corruption that has taken over and fight for the good that seems lost,” he added. “Let us give our trust to God, and fight now for Trump’s victory because we all know this ballot count is corruption like they are.”

“So let us not back down. Let us fight this fight as if it is our last fight on Earth,” Voight continued.