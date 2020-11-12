Calls About A ‘Suspicious Figure’ In The Roadway Leads Police To Find Bigfoot

Police officers in Santa Cruz, California, got a call about a “suspicious figure” in the roadway and when officers arrived they found Bigfoot.

“Well some good news this morning,” the Scotts Valley Police Department shared in Facebook post about finding Bigfoot, along with a handful of pictures of the wooden statue dedicated to the mythical creature just standing there alongside the highway. The post was noted by SF Gate in a piece published Thursday.(RELATED: Democratic Congressional Candidate Accuses Opponent Of Being ‘Devotee Of Bigfoot Erotica’)

“Officers responded to a suspicious figure in the roadway near Glen Canyon and Green Hills Road,” the post added. “Officers arrived and spotted BigFoot! He was a little banged up but will be returned to his rightful place at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum.” (RELATED: Mike Leach Tweets Awesome Photo Of Bigfoot Wearing A Mask)

The wooden statue, that stands about 4-foot-tall and weighs between 150 to 200 pounds, had gone missing Monday when it was stolen from the mountain museum.

A short time later, Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture of the big guy safe and sound back at his home.

“Bigfoot is back!” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The Bigfoot statue that was stolen from the Bigfoot museum in Felton earlier this week was found by a Scotts Valley Police Department officer and returned. Thank you to everyone who was on the lookout!”

Bigfoot is back! The Bigfoot statue that was stolen from the Bigfoot museum in Felton earlier this week was found by a Scotts Valley Police Department officer and returned. Thank you to everyone who was on the lookout! pic.twitter.com/YdI2BBQ5bv — Santa Cruz SO (@SantaCruzSO1) November 12, 2020

Clearly, a happy ending for all.