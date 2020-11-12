You Can Apparently Rent ‘The Bachelor’ Mansion For $5,999 A Night

The infamous mansion that appears on the beloved seasons of “The Bachelor” is actually for rent on Airbnb currently.

People interested can rent the Villa de la Vina, located in Agoura Hills, California, for $5,999 a night, according to the Airbnb listing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Villa de la Vina (@villadelavina)

“Villa de la Vina, also known as ‘The Mansion’, is the ideal place for your next getaway,” the description said.

“This 200 year-old Mediterranean-style revival house, with its one-of-a-kind pool and romantic archways, exudes the rich feeling of a picturesque hideaway with canyon, mountain and vineyard views,” the description continued. (RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Mansion Effected By California Wildfires)

Apparently, this home seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. About 13 people can sleep comfortably inside the gorgeous home.

I’m totally geeking over this listing. First of all, I don’t think I have ever seen all of the inside of the mansion. I know there’s videos and stuff of it, but the pictures with the listing are phenomenal.

The pool situation alone is enough for me to justify spending $6,000 a night. I’ve never realized how actually beautiful the view is from the pool. I feel like “Bachelor” producers should start showing that more.

“The Bachelor” is actually filming right now, but the fact that you can rent this out right now confirms that filming is taking place elsewhere. There have been reports that the upcoming season will be filmed in Pennsylvania.