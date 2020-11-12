Urban Meyer Had Coronavirus, Will Return To The ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ This Saturday

Legendary college football coach Urban Meyer has defeated coronavirus, and will be back to work this weekend.

Meyer and the rest of the “Big Noon Kickoff” crew were held off the airwaves this past weekend because of coronavirus, but nobody really knew the specifics. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Meyer (@urbanmeyercoach) on Nov 1, 2020 at 11:06pm PST

Now, we know Meyer contracted the virus. The three-time national champion told 10TV’s Dom Tiberi that he had the virus, but is over it now.

He’ll be back on Fox this Saturday before the games with the rest of the guys he’s on with.

Well, this is great news for Meyer, his family, the Fox Sports crew and fans around the country. As he noted above, he didn’t really experience symptoms, which is the best case scenario.

The last thing any sports fan wants to see is a titan in the world of college football struggle with coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Meyer (@urbanmeyercoach) on Sep 12, 2020 at 2:50pm PDT

Now, Meyer and the rest of the “Big Noon Kickoff” unit will be back on our TVs this Saturday, and that’s great news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Meyer (@urbanmeyercoach) on Sep 22, 2020 at 9:12am PDT

Welcome to life during a pandemic! You never know who might catch it, but it sounds like Meyer is ready to roll. Let’s get after it this Saturday!