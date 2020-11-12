A Man And A Woman Get Into An Absurd Argument In Viral Video, He Threatens To ‘Remove’ Her ‘Head’

Two people are making the rounds on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by @BarstoolNewsN, a man and woman get into one of the dumbest and craziest verbal exchanges I've ever seen.

Early in the video, the man says to the woman, "I wish you were 18. I'd f**king remove your head." From there, things quickly escalated in the verbal altercation after she claimed she was an adult, and they didn't slow down for the entire duration of the video. Even later in the video, the man again says, "I'd remove your f**king head."

You can watch everything unravel below.

This guy seems to be having a normal one pic.twitter.com/UvXV4WBpw4 — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) November 12, 2020

Allow me to be the first one to say that both of these people are absolute idiots. There's no question about that at all.

I don't care if someone insults you, talks garbage to you or purposely tries to set you off. You know what you don't do?

You don’t talk about removing people’s heads, fighting, touching each other or violence in general. It’s 2020, and you’d think people would know that. Apparently, I’m foolish for making such an assumption.

Having said that, the woman dropping the bald line is simply an insult you never rebound from. You can’t be out here talking about gene pools when you’re bald. You can’t be doing it. You’re just setting up your opponent for an absolute layup.

In conclusion, I think we’ve found the two biggest idiots on the internet today. Congratulations to both. You played yourselves!