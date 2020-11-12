Wisconsin Releases Electric Hype Video For The Michigan Game

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an incredible hype video Thursday night for the matchup against Michigan.

Everyone knows I love great hype videos, and I’m obviously incredibly biased towards my beloved Badgers. After two straight games off, this video is like a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’ll have you ready to fight a damn war against the Wolverines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Please point me in the direction of the closest brick wall or concrete barrier because I need something to run through immediately.

You know a hype video is next level when it literally has me practicing the read option in my living room. I’m not saying that’s exactly what I’m doing right now, but I’m also not denying it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Saturday is going to be a great time. It’s going to be spectacular. Our season looked like it was in serious trouble, but we’re now back.

If you’re not amped right now, then you’re no friend of mine. That much is for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Make sure to check back Friday for my full preview of the game, and don’t miss it at 7:30 EST on ABC.