Wisconsin Will Be Missing More Than 10 Players Against Michigan Because Of Coronavirus

Wisconsin will be missing a ton of players Saturday against Michigan because of coronavirus.

While nobody knows the exact number of players who won’t suit up against the Wolverines, head coach Paul Chryst said Wednesday on BTN that the number is in the “double digits.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also added that pretty much every position group has been impacted by coronavirus on some level. You can watch his full comments below.

Obviously, this isn’t a great situation, but I’ll be damned if you hear me make one excuse or back down at all.

We’re the Wisconsin Badgers. We’ll play anyone, anytime and anywhere. That’s what being a Wisconsin man is all about.

Also, it almost seems like a lock that Graham Mertz will be on the field for the Badgers. If the young phenom quarterback is out there spinning it, then I like our chances against anyone.

This is the Big 10. This is Wisconsin football. This is as good as it gets in college football. The young men on the roster were brought to Madison to do a job.

To quote someone I am often in contact with the Badgers, they will do their jobs as expected. That’s the standard.

We’re going to be missing some players against Michigan, and now it’s time for the next guys to step in and meet the task.

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on ABC.

Also, I feel ready to run through a damn wall after reading that speech. I can’t tell if I’m listening to myself or Al Pacino right now.