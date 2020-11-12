Wisconsin Plans On Playing 7 Non-Conference Basketball Games

The Wisconsin Badgers plan on playing multiple non-conference basketball games this season.

Seeing as how the coronavirus pandemic has caused major problems in the world of sports, nobody really knows what the schedules for basketball will look like. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the Badgers plan on playing several non-conference matchups. According to Bucky’s 5th Quarter, Gard told the media Wednesday that the plan is to play seven games outside of the Big 10.

Greg Gard says they are planning to play seven non-conference games. All of the non-con game contracts haven’t been returned yet though. — ????Bucky’s 5th Quarter???? (@B5Q) November 11, 2020

In the event games are canceled on short notice, the Badgers might try to schedule other teams within driving distance to fill the void.

Mentions that there is a potential arrangement where teams in “a bus region” could fill in a game within 48 hours to fill in for a canceled game. — ????Bucky’s 5th Quarter???? (@B5Q) November 11, 2020

Goes on to say that they are planning on being flexible. And that scheduling has turned into “a monumental task.” “We aren’t going to take the floor in an unsafe situation.” — ????Bucky’s 5th Quarter???? (@B5Q) November 11, 2020

It’s going to be fascinating to see how the schedule works out once it’s all said and done. It’s going to be fascinating to see how it shakes out.

Obviously, this year won’t resemble anything like a normal year or even close to it. We’ve already seen college football conferences change a ton of stuff because of coronavirus.

If you think college basketball won’t have to make major changes because of the pandemic, then I want some of whatever you’re smoking.

If Wisconsin plays seven non-conference games and a huge Big 10 slate, then I’ll be more than happy with the schedule.

At the end of the day, I’d rather play as many tough games as possible, and that means playing other B1G teams. Yes, we enjoy non-conference matchups, especially against other great teams, but it’s all about the Big 10.

We’ll see what happens, but it looks like Wisconsin has everything under control.