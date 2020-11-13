5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nevada And California

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit western Nevada early Friday, affecting Americans both across the state and in California, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at 1:13 a.m. local time, and its epicenter was approximately 20 miles southeast of Mina, Nevada, a small town in the western part of the state.

The earthquake was felt as far west as the Sierra Nevada mountains and Central Valley in California, and as far east as metro Las Vegas, the USGS said.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has struck a remote corner of Nevada. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1 a.m. local time, shaking the desert and spots in California’s Sierra mountains. https://t.co/STERcnfJIK — The Associated Press (@AP) November 13, 2020

The quake also sparked numerous aftershocks, one of which registered as a 3.3 on the Richter scale, the USGS reported. (RELATED: Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Turkey, Greece)

The earthquake is the second to strike western Nevada this week. On Sunday, a 3.1 quake struck near Mina as well, the USGS said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.