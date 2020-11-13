Air Force Pilot Awarded Flying Cross For Emergency Landing Without Wheels Or Canopy

An A-10 pilot was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for safely landing an aircraft without a canopy or landing gear, according to a Thursday Air Force press release.

Maj. Brett DeVries of the Michigan Air National Guard’s 107th Fighter Squadron was presented the award on Nov.6 for safely landing an A-10 Thunderbolt II during an emergency situation in 2017, according to the press release. It was believed to be the aircraft’s first landing without the use of landing gear or a canopy in its history, according to an Air Force 2017 news release.

“The Distinguished Flying Cross is America’s oldest military aviation decoration,” Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett said, according to the press release.

“Awarded for heroism or extraordinary achievement that is, ‘entirely distinctive, involving operations that are not routine,’ today, Maj. DeVries, you will join the ranks of some other American heroes,” Barrett continued, according to the press release.

No wheels, no canopy, no problem: A-10 pilot who pulled off daring landing receives Distinguished Flying Cross, now on @AirForceTimes https://t.co/04R6T9BvZV pic.twitter.com/LkvVHAoCQe — Stephen Losey (@StephenLosey) November 12, 2020

DeVries landed the plane in July 2017 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center after the plane sustained damage during a training flight from an aircraft gun malfunction, according to the news release. The canopy also blew off. (RELATED: Air Force Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing After Being Shot At Over Virginia, Crew Member Injured)

DeVries flew the plane higher and tried, but couldn’t use the landing gear since the gun damaged the aircraft’s nose gear, according to the news release. He said 325-knot winds caused him to hit his chest and head during the incident.

“It was like someone sucker punched me,” DeVries said, according to the news release. “I was just dazed for a moment.”

His then-wingman Maj. Shannon Vickers and the Selfridge Air National Guard Base maintenance crew strongly assisted the pilot heavily during the incident, according to the news release.

The 127th Wing Public Affairs Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

