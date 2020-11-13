REPORT: Amber Heard Criticizes People Petitioning For Her Removal From ‘Aquaman 2’ Over Abuse Allegations

Actress Amber Heard reportedly slammed “paid campaigns” petitioning for her removal from “Aquaman 2.”

Heard confirmed she would be returning for the filming of “Aquaman 2” in an interview published Thursday by Entertainment Weekly.

“I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that ‘Aquaman’ has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for ‘Aquaman’ and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back,” Heard told the outlet. “I’m so excited to film that.” (RELATED: REPORT: Audio Surfaces Of Amber Heard Admitting She Hit Johnny Depp)

“Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality,” the actress continued. “Only the fans actually made ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”

The petition against Amber Heard keeps growing and growing https://t.co/0IHzA2HKvg — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) November 13, 2020

A Change.org petition received over one million signatures after an audiotape of Heard allegedly admitting that she hit ex-husband Johnny Depp was submitted in court. Heard has maintained that Depp abused her. She published an op-ed about abuse in The Washington Post back in 2018. Heard did not name Depp in the op-ed.

Depp recently lost his libel lawsuit against The Sun. The actor was suing the outlet for calling him a “wife-beater.”